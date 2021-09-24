Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives $114.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $459,177,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% in the second quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,033 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,085 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 953.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,206,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $111.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.20 and its 200-day moving average is $97.83. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $114.60.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

