Analysts Set Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Target Price at $23.11

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.11.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $26,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,601 shares of company stock worth $2,841,360. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Macy’s by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,678,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,037 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,403 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,727,000 after acquiring an additional 204,115 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,970,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,245,000 after acquiring an additional 412,718 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:M opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Macy’s will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.15%.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

