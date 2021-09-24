$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Byline Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million.

BY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

In related news, Director William G. Kistner bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,586.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 31,382 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,322,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 3,658.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 120,465 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 908.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 470,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after buying an additional 423,560 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.81. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $25.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

