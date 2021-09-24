$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Byline Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million.

BY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

In related news, Director William G. Kistner bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,586.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 31,382 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,322,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 3,658.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 120,465 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 908.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 470,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after buying an additional 423,560 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.81. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $25.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Earnings History and Estimates for Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

