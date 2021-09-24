Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Daniel Kim Halyk Purchases 2,800 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.44 per share, with a total value of C$12,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,802,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,004,432.

Shares of TOT opened at C$4.46 on Friday. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.95 and a 1-year high of C$4.99. The stock has a market cap of C$198.12 million and a PE ratio of -15.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$84.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TOT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.63.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

