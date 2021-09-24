UBS Group Reiterates “€59.00” Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €59.00 ($69.41) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €48.30 ($56.82) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €59.91 ($70.48).

BNP Paribas stock opened at €54.36 ($63.95) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €53.25.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

