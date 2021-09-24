SVB Leerink Increases Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $135.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.58% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TNDM. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.
NASDAQ TNDM opened at $125.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,510.30 and a beta of 0.28. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $130.73.
In related news, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $713,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $3,829,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,422 shares of company stock worth $11,939,003. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Read More: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.