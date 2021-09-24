SVB Leerink Increases Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $135.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TNDM. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $125.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,510.30 and a beta of 0.28. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $130.73.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $713,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $3,829,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,422 shares of company stock worth $11,939,003. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

