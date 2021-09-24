The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,773,117 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $1,697,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 614,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,060,000 after buying an additional 18,759 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 101.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,875 shares of company stock worth $3,524,395. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.79.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $69.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $71.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.21.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

