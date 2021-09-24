Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Position Lifted by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $9,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3,579.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,717,000 after buying an additional 302,967 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 70,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 22,481 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 11,604 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 744,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,827,000 after buying an additional 197,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 252.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 42,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 30,450 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.08. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

