Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,265 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Agilysys worth $7,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Agilysys by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

AGYS stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $64.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Agilysys’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $44,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $142,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,970 shares of company stock worth $710,067. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

