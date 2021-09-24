Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,436 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.40% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $10,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.87. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.67 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.82%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

