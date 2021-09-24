Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 9.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 18,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 11.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,000,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,859,000 after purchasing an additional 316,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.0% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 23,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

NYSE IBM opened at $136.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

