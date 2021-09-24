McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Raises Dividend to $1.38 Per Share

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.38 per share by the fast-food giant on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29.

McDonald’s has increased its dividend payment by 31.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 45 years. McDonald’s has a payout ratio of 56.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect McDonald’s to earn $9.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s stock opened at $244.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.39. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $247.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in McDonald’s stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of McDonald’s worth $1,934,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.