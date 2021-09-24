Brokers Issue Forecasts for Stitch Fix, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Stitch Fix in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.24). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SFIX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

SFIX stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.68. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $478,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $2,585,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,037 shares of company stock worth $10,595,032. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

