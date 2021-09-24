FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alcoa in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.27 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.37. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alcoa’s FY2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

AA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

NYSE:AA opened at $48.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 2.65. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.89.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alcoa by 99.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,819 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 154.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,100 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,861,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 265.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,724,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,420 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alcoa by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,807 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

