Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.60 Per Share (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.95. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $249.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.90 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE HVT opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $655.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.64. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 135.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 616.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 97,201 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,646,000 after buying an additional 175,040 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.