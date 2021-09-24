Master Contract Token (MCT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $94,442.16

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $94,442.16 and $116,214.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 41.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,831.31 or 0.06801313 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00110256 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 90.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

