ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.260-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.ASGN also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.060-$5.170 EPS.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $116.04 on Friday. ASGN has a 1 year low of $61.70 and a 1 year high of $116.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Hanson reissued a sell rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, August 20th.

In other ASGN news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $911,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $233,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,527. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

