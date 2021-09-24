Research Analysts Set Expectations for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Rio Tinto Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $12.64 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.61. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.99 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RIO. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oddo Bhf raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.60.

Shares of RIO opened at $67.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.03. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.66%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

