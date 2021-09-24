Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 6,990 Shares of Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMG) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

PSMG opened at $18.52 on Friday. Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.