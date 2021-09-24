Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 16,275 AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 157,265 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 364.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 44,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 4,324.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 455,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 445,373 shares during the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.27. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.44) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.36.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

