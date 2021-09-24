Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 123,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 52,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000.

Get iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF alerts:

ENZL stock opened at $64.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $71.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENZL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.