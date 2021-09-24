Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,901 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,131,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,901 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $316,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total value of $3,570,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $27,725,426. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $273.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of -318.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.56. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

