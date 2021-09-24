General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,953,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 509,447 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $367,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 17,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 504.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 50,195 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 33.1% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $196.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $206.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.06. The firm has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.83.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.