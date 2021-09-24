McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,766,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675,860 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.14% of McKesson worth $337,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,550,000 after acquiring an additional 409,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,343,000 after buying an additional 434,162 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,918,000 after buying an additional 138,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,878,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,947,000 after buying an additional 64,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 28.7% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,408,000 after buying an additional 393,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $202.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $141.32 and a one year high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

