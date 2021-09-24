Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,670,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,859,871 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.81% of TE Connectivity worth $361,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 13,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 21.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $144.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $90.88 and a 1 year high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

