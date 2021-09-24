EtherGem Hits 1-Day Volume of $930.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 24th. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. EtherGem has a market cap of $231,731.46 and approximately $930.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00053400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00123454 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00012183 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00043330 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.