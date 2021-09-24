Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $386.66

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 386.66 ($5.05) and traded as high as GBX 414.60 ($5.42). Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at GBX 411 ($5.37), with a volume of 442,378 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 412.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 387.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.10%.

About Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.