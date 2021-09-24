Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $144.83

Elementis plc (LON:ELM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 144.83 ($1.89) and traded as high as GBX 155.70 ($2.03). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 154.60 ($2.02), with a volume of 461,571 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Elementis from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £895.28 million and a PE ratio of 110.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 149.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 144.90.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

