Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.80. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 9,817 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Cohen & Company Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.75% of Cohen & Company Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

