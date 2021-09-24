AAR (NYSE:AIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AAR (NYSE:AIR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.53 million. AAR had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 2.17%. AAR’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

AIR opened at $33.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average is $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AAR has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $45.49.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $156,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Ross Boyce acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $361,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AAR stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 196.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AAR were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

