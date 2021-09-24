Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.710-$0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $708.37 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research raised Duluth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Duluth alerts:

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21. The company has a market cap of $426.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.83. Duluth has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $20.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 4.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duluth stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 126.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Duluth were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.