United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Director Buys $116,890.58 in Stock

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Director Alec Poitevint II acquired 36,874 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $116,890.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $3.53 on Friday. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.74.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.72). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $153.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.30%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UIHC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UIHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James cut United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

