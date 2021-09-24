Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering Sells 10,807 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering sold 10,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $272,552.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 13,669 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $310,696.37.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $342,750.00.

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $55.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.49.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. Research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 434.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 32.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 13.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.