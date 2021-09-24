Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP David Lebwohl Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $359,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Lebwohl also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $393,720.00.

Shares of NTLA opened at $155.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.29 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $202.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.97.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.12.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.