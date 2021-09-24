Steamships Trading Company Limited (ASX:SST) Announces $0.12 Interim Dividend

Steamships Trading Company Limited (ASX:SST) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1169 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82.
About Steamships Trading
