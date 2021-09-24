Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given New $354.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $302.00 to $354.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.21% from the company’s previous close.

ACN has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.81.

Accenture stock opened at $343.00 on Friday. Accenture has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $345.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $328.51 and a 200-day moving average of $300.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $892,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,341,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $690,390,000 after acquiring an additional 27,457 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Accenture by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,990,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

