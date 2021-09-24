Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stake Decreased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,988,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 968,497 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.53% of Ventas worth $113,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Ventas by 21.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 59,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 14.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ventas by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,440,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,841,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,285,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,988,833,000 after purchasing an additional 392,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 674.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.82.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,393. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas stock opened at $56.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.83 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Ventas’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

