Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Holdings Lifted by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 67.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.06% of Wix.com worth $9,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wix.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,422,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,859,000 after purchasing an additional 141,890 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 6.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,451,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,001,814,000 after buying an additional 194,266 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 149.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $911,871,000 after buying an additional 1,879,849 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $792,175,000 after buying an additional 66,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,536,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $428,909,000 after buying an additional 32,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

WIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wix.com from $315.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.45.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $208.11 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $196.19 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.94 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.47.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

