1,268 Shares in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Purchased by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 107.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.59.

Shares of AYI opened at $179.20 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $194.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.85 and a 200-day moving average of $173.68.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

