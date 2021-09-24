People s United Financial Inc. Sells 505 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 880 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 317.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,080 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.22, for a total transaction of $5,316,797.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,505,941.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 1,071 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $268,713.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,425 shares of company stock worth $23,842,798. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RNG opened at $223.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.12 and its 200 day moving average is $277.44. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.66 and a 12-month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. As a group, analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.85.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

