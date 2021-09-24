Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,686 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,742,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STLD. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.82.

STLD stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.68. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $4,490,289.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

