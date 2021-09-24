Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 251,914 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251,914 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $24,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $92.85 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.49.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

