Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 225 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,240.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,645,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,933,000 after buying an additional 2,447,810 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,467,000 after buying an additional 1,999,553 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,145,000 after buying an additional 952,241 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,879,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,781,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS opened at $60.66 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.97.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

