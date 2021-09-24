Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 1,629 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,055 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.4% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

AAPL stock opened at $146.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

