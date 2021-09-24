Weyerhaeuser Plans Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 19th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th.

Weyerhaeuser has decreased its dividend by 59.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Weyerhaeuser has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.5%.

Shares of WY opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.92.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weyerhaeuser stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,905,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,033,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Weyerhaeuser worth $168,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

