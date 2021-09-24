JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Trading 1.8% Higher

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $32.50. 206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded JDE Peet’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on JDE Peet’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JDE Peet’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

