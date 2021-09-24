Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.74 on Exchanges

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $144.17 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001810 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00166640 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.88 or 0.00541769 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00018744 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00040625 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00013616 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,664,665 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WANUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.