Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Shares Down 6.1%

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF)’s share price traded down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.42. 192 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

