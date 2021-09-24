Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Darden Restaurants updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.250-$7.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.25-7.60 EPS.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $159.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.28. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $89.34 and a twelve month high of $164.28.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $735,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,045,722.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.07.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.