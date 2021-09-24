ChatCoin (CHAT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $62,458.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $62,458.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,236.99 or 1.00239159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00090056 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00052770 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007353 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001534 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005569 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

